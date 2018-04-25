Operation Power Off – Police close down largest DDoS website

These sorts of operations are in line with the four-track policy of the integral approach announced last week by the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security. One aspect of this policy is that the authorities plan to invest in criminal investigation and related research. In addition to carrying out investigations into crimes that have been committed, the police and judicial authorities are increasingly focusing on disrupting cybercrime or preventing it altogether. This occurs in cooperation with various partners, both at the national and international level, and goes hand in hand with scientific research. Another aspect is that the government is committed to strengthening the investigative authorities and providing support to victims of cybercrime to prevent them from being targeted repeatedly.