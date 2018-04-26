Five suspects in extensive cyber-crime investigation

The case was triggered in March 2017 when a young woman discovered that images from her cloud - an external storage site for digital data - had been stolen and made available on internet. The woman reported this. An investigation by the Amsterdam police cyber-crime team led to a 31-year-old man from Culemborg. He was arrested on suspicion of hacking and distributing nude photographs of the woman.

The suspect’s computer and telephone appeared to contain large amounts of images of the victim and many other women. The investigation also led the cyber-crime team to a 35-year-old man from Groningen, who was also in possession of a large number of images of women.