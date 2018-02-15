Operation Mirum, darkweb is not anonymous

The police and the Public Prosecution Service believe it is important to make people aware of the fact that these actions are criminal. The aim of ‘Operation Mirum’ is to raise awareness of the consequences and risks of criminality on the dark web. As Nanina van Zanden, project leader of the police’s dark web team, explains: “It is clear the dark web mustn’t be allowed to develop into a criminal safe haven that is completely unsupervised by the authorities. This ‘knock and talk’ operation shows that nobody can assume their anonymity will be safeguarded on the dark web. In addition, the police offer help in the case of problematic drug use, or if somebody’s address has been improperly used for criminal purposes. We want to call on anybody who has bought drugs through the dark web to contact us rather than waiting for the police to come calling”. See the enclosed tip form for more information. Operation Mirum is the first of several such operations on the dark web the police are planning this year.