Ridouan T. arrested in Dubai
Driebergen, Dubai - On Monday 16 December, the Dubai Police arrested the fugitive Ridouan T. (41) in a residence in Dubai. The arrest was made in close collaboration with the Netherlands Police and the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service. Ridouan T. is suspected of ordering and involvement in multiple murders.
Ridouan T. was wanted internationally and had been placed on national and international wanted lists. Last year, a reward of 100,000 euro was offered for information leading to the arrest of Ridouan T. The National Public Prosecutor’s Office will request the Dubai authorities to extradite Ridouan T. It is expected that this process will take some time.
Arrest in Dubai
Ridouan T. was arrested due to the continued efforts of the Netherlands Police and the intensive international collaboration with the Dubai Police, whose assistance was essential. Erik Akerboom, Commissioner of the Netherlands Police, has extended his gratitude to the Commissioner of the Dubai Police. Akerboom comments: “I greatly appreciate the professional approach of our colleagues and the colleagues in Dubai. T.’s arrest is of great importance to the Netherlands, as the criminal activities of T. and his accomplices threaten the rule of law. The Netherlands Police are strongly committed to protecting the rule of law and dispelling anything that threatens it.” The arrest was made possible by information exchange with the Netherlands Police, and intensive international collaboration. A team of a hundred investigators and specialists of the Netherlands Police’s Central Unit worked around the clock to track down the fugitive. Jannine van den Berg, Chief Constable of the Central Unit, comments: “In today’s world, building strategic partnerships is more important than ever. Close international collaboration has made it possible to act effectively and decisively, as is shown by Ridouan T.’s arrest.”