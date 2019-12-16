Ridouan T. arrested in Dubai

Ridouan T. was arrested due to the continued efforts of the Netherlands Police and the intensive international collaboration with the Dubai Police, whose assistance was essential. Erik Akerboom, Commissioner of the Netherlands Police, has extended his gratitude to the Commissioner of the Dubai Police. Akerboom comments: “I greatly appreciate the professional approach of our colleagues and the colleagues in Dubai. T.’s arrest is of great importance to the Netherlands, as the criminal activities of T. and his accomplices threaten the rule of law. The Netherlands Police are strongly committed to protecting the rule of law and dispelling anything that threatens it.” The arrest was made possible by information exchange with the Netherlands Police, and intensive international collaboration. A team of a hundred investigators and specialists of the Netherlands Police’s Central Unit worked around the clock to track down the fugitive. Jannine van den Berg, Chief Constable of the Central Unit, comments: “In today’s world, building strategic partnerships is more important than ever. Close international collaboration has made it possible to act effectively and decisively, as is shown by Ridouan T.’s arrest.”