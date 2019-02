Connor Murphy nog steeds zoek, still missing

On Wednesday and Thursday, the police, in collaboration with various partners, conducted an extensive investigation into the missing Connor Murphy. This man from Northern Ireland left a house on the Oude Schans on 13 January 2019 and has been missing since then.

He left the house in the early morning and disappeared in an unknown direction. From that moment on there has not been any sign of life from Murphy.

The Police Investigation Department Centrum North has initiated an investigation. It is quite possible that the man in the immediate vicinity of the Oudeschans has fallen into a ditch due to an unknown cause and may have drowned there.

During the search, the investigators received assistance from divers from the Royal Navy from Den Helder in recent days, supported by defense personnel, employees of the Water Police, employees of Waternet, volunteers of the Reddingsbrigade Amsterdam and a team from Ireland specialized in the field of save and search people and other things. In an earlier search, the National Team Underwater searches of the National Unit provided assistance with a tracking dog.

The divers of the Navy searched for the Oudeschans between the Keizersbrug and the Prins Hendrikkade and in the Rapenburgwal among all boats. They also searched between the shore and boats.

By the team from Ireland, hired by the Murphy family, together with police officers, with a sonar a large number of canals and part of the Oosterdok were searched.

No body was found during any of these searches. The question, where is Connor Murphy, still remains open to the family and the police. Any information is welcome on 0900-8844 or via the tip form. From abroad +31-343-578844.