Who is this unknown dead woman?
Westdorpe - On Saturday 22 June 2019, at around noon, a dead woman was found in a meadow on Sint Anthoniekade. This spot is located just a few metres before the Belgian border. This woman was killed in a crime. Despite a great deal of media attention, the identity of the victim is still not known. Neither are there any traces of the offender(s).
Description
The following describes the unknown woman:
- White skin
- Aged between 50 and 65 years
- Short reddish hair
- Normal posture
- Height 1.60 m
- No tattoos
- Scars from various operations
- The woman wore no clothing or jewellery
Do you have any information?
Is there someone missing in your immediate surroundings? Do you know who the victim is? Have you possibly seen anything relevant? Please contact the police at:
- general telephone number 0900 8844 (from abroad 0031 900 8844) or
via WhatsApp + 31 06 1220 7006;
- tip form below;
- the notification form of Report Crime Anonymously or by telephone at 0800 7000
(from abroad 0031 800 7000). Then you can notify us without giving your own details;
- Please mention the case number in your information: zbraa 19043.
People who have responded previously don't have to do so again!