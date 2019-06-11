Eye witness truck driver: contact police please

Another, still unknown, truck driver was said to probably have witnessed the accident. He attended the truck driver involved that a car collided with his truck from behind. The investigating police officers are hoping to get in contact with this truck driver, so he can make an eye witness statement. At this moment it is still unclear what caused this tragic accident. Police asks the witness truck driver te contact them on 0900-8844 or Whatsapp on 06-12207006.

Police investigating this accident. Therefor one driving lane of highway A58 is closed. Traffic will be bothered during rush hour this morning.