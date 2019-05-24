Suspected commander of Jabhat al-Nusra battalion remanded in custody (English, Arabic/العربية, Dutch)
Driebergen - The 47-year-old Syrian who was arrested on Tuesday in Kapelle, the Netherlands, on suspicion of committing war crimes and terrorist crimes in Syria was brought before the examining judge of the District Court in The Hague today and has been remanded in custody. This Court has been appointed to rule on cases concerning international crimes, including war crimes. The man is accused of participating in the armed struggle as a commander of a terrorist Jabhat al-Nusra battalion.
The suspect has resided in the Netherlands since 2014 and was granted a temporary asylum permit. The criminal investigation against him started with information from the German police, who provided witness testimonies against the suspect. In July 2012, the English newspaper The Guardian allegedly published an interview with the suspect. Police investigation showed that the article supposedly presented him using his nom de guerre Abu Khuder.
The investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly helped with the formation of one of the first battalions of the Free Syrian Army. After a short time, he became disillusioned and allegedly crossed over to Jabhat al-Nusra, swearing allegiance to this then branch of Al Qaida in Syria.
The battalion which the suspect allegedly commanded became known as Ghuraba’a Mohassan (Strangers of Mohassan). Ghuraba’a Mohassan is suspected of a number of terrorist crimes.
War crime
In addition to being a member of a terrorist organization, the man is also suspected of murder as a war crime. It is alleged that he participated in a summary execution of a Syrian lieutenant colonel in July 2012. Videos of this war crime circulated on the internet showing how a stripped-to-the-waist soldier who had been put hors de combat was brought to the banks of the Euphrates and shot dead. The police also investigates whether Abu Khuder has been involved in other war crimes.
إيداع الشخص المشتبه بأنه كان قائد كتيبة من كتائب جبهة النصرة في الحبس الاحتياطي على ذمة التحقيق
تم اليوم، الجمعة 24 مايو، عرض شخص سوري يبلغ من العمر 47 سنة على قاضي التحقيق في محكمة لاهاي وإيداعه في الحجز الاحتياطي على ذمة التحقيق. وكانت هذه المحكمة قد خُصِصت للنظر في الجرائم الدولية ومن بينها جرائم الحرب. وكان قد تم القاء القبض على هذا الشخص في مدينة كابيلة في مقاطعة زيلاند الهولندية للإشتباه بإرتكابه جرائم حرب وإرهاب في سوريا.
يُشتبه أن هذا الرجل كان قائد لكتيبة تابعة لجبهة النصرة الارهابية وشارك في الصراع المُسلح في سوريا.
كان الشخص الساكن في هولندا قد طلب اللجوء في سنة 2014 وقد حصل على الاقامة المؤقتة. وكان التحقيق الجنائي ضد المشتبه به قد بدأ بناء على معلومات قدمتها الشرطة الألمانية التي حصلت على إفادات لشهود ضده. وكانت صحيفة الجارديان البريطانية قد نشرت في عام 2012 مقابلة مع المُشتبه به تحت الاسم الحركي أبو خضر، حسبما تبين من التحقيق الذي أجرته الشرطة.
ولقد تبين من التحقيق أيضاً بأن هذا الشخص كان قد شارك في تأسيس واحدة من أوائل كتائب الجيش السوري الحر. ولكن خيبة أمله دفعته بعد فترة قصيرة إلى الانضمام إلى جبهة النصرة حيث أعلن البيعة لهذه المنظمة التي كانت في ذلك الوقت تشكل جزء من تنظيم القاعدة في سوريا.
تحمل الكتيبة التي كان المشتبه به يقودها اسم كتيبة غرباء موحسن. ويُشتبه أن كتيبة غرباء موحسن قد ارتكبت عدة جرائم إرهابية.
جريمة حرب
وإلى جانب الأشتباه بأنه كان عضواً في منظمة إرهابية، يُشتبه بأن الشخص قد أرتكب جريمة حرب. حيث يُعتقد بأنه قد شارك في عملية إعدام ميداني لضابط برتبة مقدم في الجيش السوري في يوليو 2012. ولقد تم تصوير عملية الإعدام ونُشرت على الإنترنِت حيث يظهر فيها كيفية إعدام الضابط الأسير على ضفة نهر الفرات. وتُحقق الشرطة لمعرفة ما إذا كان أبو خضر قد شارك في ارتكاب جرائم حرب أخرى.
Vermoedelijke commandant Jabhat al-Nusra bataljon in bewaring gesteld
De 47-jarige Syriër die dinsdag in het Zeeuwse Kapelle is aangehouden wegens betrokkenheid bij oorlogs- en terroristische misdrijven in Syrië, is vandaag voorgeleid aan de rechter-commissaris bij de rechtbank in Den Haag en in bewaring gesteld. Deze rechtbank is aangewezen om internationale misdrijven, waaronder oorlogsmisdrijven, te behandelen.
De man zou als commandant van een bataljon van het terroristische Jabhat al-Nusra hebben deelgenomen aan de gewapende strijd.
De verdachte verblijft sinds 2014 in Nederland en is in het bezit van een verblijfsvergunning asiel voor bepaalde tijd. Het strafrechtelijk onderzoek tegen hem is begonnen met informatie van de Duitse politie, die beschikte over verklaringen van getuigen tegen de man. De Engelse krant The Guardian heeft in juli 2012 vermoedelijk een interview met de verdachte gepubliceerd. Hij zou in het artikel zijn opgevoerd onder zijn strijdersnaam Abu Khuder, zo bleek uit het politieonderzoek.
In het onderzoek is naar voren gekomen dat de verdachte zou hebben geholpen bij de oprichting van een van de eerste bataljons van het Vrije Syrische Leger. Na korte tijd zou hij gedesillusioneerd zijn overgegaan naar Jabhat al-Nusra en trouw hebben gezworen aan dit toenmalige filiaal van Al Qaida in Syrië.
Het bataljon waarover de verdachte het commando zou hebben gehad is bekend geworden als Ghuraba’a Mohassan (vreemdelingen van Mohassan). Ghuraba’a Mohassan wordt verdacht van meerdere terroristische misdrijven.
Oorlogsmisdrijf
Behalve van het lidmaatschap van een terroristische organisatie wordt de man ook verdacht van moord als oorlogsmisdrijf. Hij zou hebben deelgenomen aan de standrechtelijke executie van een Syrische luitenant-kolonel in juli 2012. Van dit oorlogsmisdrijf zijn video’s op internet rondgegaan waarop te zien is hoe de buiten gevecht gestelde militair met ontbloot bovenlijf naar de oever van de Eufraat wordt geleid en doodgeschoten. De politie onderzoekt ook of Abu Khuder betrokken is bij andere oorlogsmisdrijven.
