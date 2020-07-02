Live acces to criminals

Over the past months, the Dutch police managed to seize many thousands of kilos of cocaine and millions of euros. We also dismantled nineteen drugs labs throughout the Netherlands. In addition, we arrested more than a hundred individuals suspected of serious crimes. We were even able to prevent several contract killings and other serious violent crimes. What appears to be a multitude of independent actions, directly stems from an overarching criminal investigation under the name 26Lemont.

This international investigation was enabled by a French-Dutch partnership within a Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Dozens of police and judicial services in the Netherlands and abroad, assisted by Europol and Eurojust, participated in the covert investigative activities.