Shots fired at building Saudi Arabian embassy: police looking for witnesses
The Hague - On Thursday, November 12, multiple shots were fired at the building of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia on the Koninginnegracht. Nobody was injured. The police is conducting an investigation and is looking for witnesses.
Around 6 AM police received a report that several shots had been fired at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia. Police officers found several bullet shells on the Koninginnegracht and noticed several impacts in the windows of the building. This part of the Koninginnegracht was immediately closed for police investigation.
Witnesses wanted
The police would like to get in touch with people who have seen or heard something around 6 AM on Koninginnegracht. Were you a witness or do you have video images? Please call the police on 0900-8844 or call anonymously 0800-7000.