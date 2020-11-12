Suspect arrested for shooting at embassy building Saudi Arabia

The police immediately started an extensive investigation and formed a so-called large-scale investigation team. Investigation led to the Zoetermeer suspect. The man was arrested in a house in Zoetermeer. Police officers also confiscated a passenger car for further investigation. The suspect is detained and will be questioned.



Around 6 AM police received a report that several shots had been fired at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia. Police officers found several bullet shells on the Koninginnegracht and noticed several impacts in the windows of the building. This part of the Koninginnegracht was immediately closed for police investigation.



Witnesses wanted

The police still would like to get in touch with people who have seen or heard something around 6 AM on Koninginnegracht. Were you a witness or do you have video images? Please call the police on 0900-8844 or call anonymously 0800-7000.