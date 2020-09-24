Large- scale investigation into serious sex offence in Zuiderpark: police looking for witnesses

The victim was out running when she was forced into the bushes by two unknown, olive-skinned men. She was restrained there and subjected to a serious sexual offence. The men then ran away leaving the victim behind. The victim called a female friend in a highly emotional state. Her friend immediately alerted the police. Police officers went straight to the scene and found her near the corner of Groene Kruisweg and Pendrechtseweg. While a number of police officers attended to the woman, the area was combed and forensic investigators searched for traces with a tracker dog. CCTV footage has also been secured.

Do you have any information?

A team of about 20 detectives has now been assigned to this case. They would appreciate your help. There are usually many people in Zuiderpark, certainly at that time of day. Cyclists, moped riders, joggers, people walking their dogs or on their way home from work. The team would like to get in touch with people who were in Zuiderpark on Monday 7 September between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and saw or heard anything suspicious. The team is specifically looking for a man who took care of the victim at around 5.30 p.m. at the corner of the Groene Kruisweg and Pendrechtseweg.

Do you have any other information that could help the team with their investigation? If so, please call the tip line on 0800-6070 or via 'Meld Misdaad Anoniem' (anonymous tip line) on 0800-7000. Any information, however unimportant it may seem, could help to locate and apprehend the offenders.

Wilt u dit bericht in het Nederlands lezen, dan kan dat hier.