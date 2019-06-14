Onderzoeksteam MH17 kondigt persbijeenkomst aan (NL/EN)

Investigationteam MH17 announces press meeting



On Wednesday 19 June at 1 pm CEST (local time) / 11 am GMT the Joint Investigation Team will organise a press meeting about developments in the criminal investigation into the downing of flight MH17. This press meeting will be preceded by a closed meeting for the bereaved. On Wednesday they will be informed of the developments first.



The Joint Investigation Team was formed in 2014. In the JIT Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine cooperate in the investigation. The investigation is coordinated by the Dutch National Prosecutor’s Office.



Flight MH17 was brought down on 17 July 2014. 298 people died.

The press conference can be seen live on: