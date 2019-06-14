Onderzoeksteam MH17 kondigt persbijeenkomst aan (NL/EN)
Driebergen - Op woensdag 19 juni om 13.00 uur houdt het Joint Investigation Team een persbijeenkomst over ontwikkelingen in het strafrechtelijk onderzoek naar het neerhalen van vlucht MH17.
Deze persbijeenkomst is meteen na een besloten bijeenkomst voor nabestaanden van de slachtoffers. Zij worden als eerste over de ontwikkelingen geïnformeerd.
Het Joint Investigation Team werd gevormd in 2014. In het JIT werken Australië, België, Maleisië, Nederland en Oekraïne samen aan het onderzoek. Het onderzoek wordt gecoördineerd door het Nederlandse Landelijk Parket.
De MH17 werd neergehaald op 17 juli 2014. Daarbij kwamen 298 mensen om het leven.
De persconferentie kan live gevolgd worden op:
Investigationteam MH17 announces press meeting
On Wednesday 19 June at 1 pm CEST (local time) / 11 am GMT the Joint Investigation Team will organise a press meeting about developments in the criminal investigation into the downing of flight MH17. This press meeting will be preceded by a closed meeting for the bereaved. On Wednesday they will be informed of the developments first.
The Joint Investigation Team was formed in 2014. In the JIT Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine cooperate in the investigation. The investigation is coordinated by the Dutch National Prosecutor’s Office.
Flight MH17 was brought down on 17 July 2014. 298 people died.
The press conference can be seen live on: