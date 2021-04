Ontwikkelingen in kunstroofonderzoek: verdachte aangehouden

Beide schilderijen zijn met deze aanhouding nog niet boven water. De zoektocht gaat onverminderd door. Deze aanhouding is wel een belangrijke stap in het onderzoek. Mocht u over informatie beschikken en deze nog niet hebben gedeeld met de politie. Doet u dit dan alsnog. Alle informatie helpt!

Suspect arrested in investigation robbery paintings Leerdam and Laren

Early in the morning of Tuesday, April 6, a suspect was arrested for the theft of the two paintings, which were previously stolen from museums in Laren and Leerdam: the "Two laughing boys" by Frans Hals and the Spring Garden, the pastor garden in Nuenen in the spring by Vincent van Gogh.



Theft of paintings

During the night of Sunday 29 March 2020, Vincent van Gogh's painting was stolen from the Singer museum in Laren. It concerns the famous work: 'Lentetuin, de pastorietuin te Nuenen in het voorjaar' dating from 1884. Almost five months later, during the night of Wednesday 26 August, the painting 'Twee lachende jongens' by painter Frans Hals was stolen from the Hofje van mevrouw Aerden in Leerdam.



Arrest

For months intensive research was conducted into the robbery of both paintings. This has led to the arrest of a 58-year-old male suspect from Baarn. He was arrested in his home this morning. The man is suspected of stealing the paintings.



Paintings still missing

Both paintings have not been found yet. The search continues. This arrest is an important step in the investigation. If you have information and have not yet shared this with the police, please do so as soon as possible.