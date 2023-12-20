Recherche zoekt belangrijke getuigen dodelijk schietincident coffeeshop Green Place

Uit onderzoek is gebleken dat voorafgaand aan het schietincident, het slachtoffer en één van de inmiddels aangehouden verdachten een conflict met elkaar hebben gehad in de coffeeshop. Enkele bezoekers zijn hier namelijk getuige van en zien dat het er best heftig aan toegaat tussen het tweetal. Als ook het personeel de ruzie doorkrijgt, vraagt zij de mannen de coffeeshop te verlaten.

Buiten de coffeeshop zet het conflict zich voort en besluit het slachtoffer op een gegeven weer de zaak binnen te stappen en gaat naar een ruimte achter in de tent. Dit is zo rond 22.15 uur. Vrij snel daarna volgt de verdachte die het slachtoffer vervolgens neerschiet en zich daarna uit de voeten maakt.

Bezoekers

Op camerabeelden is te zien dat er meerdere bezoekers aanwezig zijn tijdens het schietincident waarvan sommigen, voorafgaand aan het schieten, lijken door te hebben dat er iets aan de hand is. Zodra de aanwezigen opmerken dat er iets ernstigs is voorgevallen achterin de coffeeshop, en de schutter de zaak heeft verlaten, pakken de bezoekers gehaast hun spullen en verlaten de coffeeshop.

Het onderzoek

Ondanks het feit dat twee verdachten vastzitten, is het onderzoek nog in volle gang en kan het onderzoeksteam uw hulp goed gebruiken. Helaas hebben de rechercheurs niet met alle coffeeshopbezoekers gesproken die mogelijk iets gezien hebben dat het onderzoek op weg kan helpen. De recherche vermoedt dat de (meeste) aanwezigen, buitenlandse toeristen zijn en zich mogelijk niet meer in Nederland bevinden.

Getuigen gezocht

Het is daarom heel belangrijk dat het onderzoeksteam in contact komt met bezoekers van de coffeeshop. Maar ook andere mensen die rond het tijdstip van het schietincident in de omgeving zijn geweest of woonachtig zijn en iets gezien of gehoord hebben, roept het onderzoeksteam zich te melden.

Bent u die zondagavond 19 november in of in de omgeving van de coffeeshop geweest of heeft u van iemand gehoord die de coffeeshop bezocht heeft. Of heeft u iets van het conflict voorafgaand het schietincident meegekregen? Geef deze informatie dan direct door aan het onderzoeksteam.

Dit kan door te bellen met de Opsporingstiplijn via 0800-6070 (vanuit het buitenland: 0031 79 3459800) of met de politie 0900-8844 (vanuit het buitenland: 0031 34 357 8844) o.v.v. 2023263542. Liever anoniem? Bel dan met Meld Misdaad Anoniem via 0800-7000 (vanuit het buitenland: 0031 800 7000). U kunt ook anoniem een getuigenverklaring afleggen bij het Team Bijzondere Getuigen: 088-6617734 (vanuit het buitenland: 0031 34 357 8844). Of vul het tipformulier. Dit formulier kunt u ook gebruiken voor het uploaden van relevant beeldmateriaal.

English

The Amsterdam Police is in need of your assistance in their investigation into the fatal shooting incident at a coffeeshop on Kloveniersburgwal. In particular, the investigation team is looking for individuals who were present in or around the coffeeshop on the evening of Sunday, November 19th.

According to the investigation, prior to the shooting, the victim and one of the suspects who has since been arrested had a conflict inside the coffeeshop. Some visitors have witnessed this and observed a heated altercation between the two individuals. Upon noticing the argument, the coffeeshop staff asked them to leave.

The conflict continued outside the coffeeshop, and at around 10:15 PM, the victim re-entered the establishment and went to a room at the back of the shop. Shortly after, the suspect followed and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Visitors

CCTV footage shows that there were multiple visitors present during the shooting, some of whom seemed to have noticed that something was amiss before the incident occurred. Once the attendees realized that a serious incident had taken place at the back of the coffeeshop and the shooter had fled, they hastily gathered their belongings and left the premises.

The Investigation

Despite the fact that two suspects are currently in custody, the investigation is still ongoing, and the investigation team could greatly benefit from your help. Unfortunately, the detectives have not been able to speak to all the coffeeshop visitors who may have witnessed something that could assist the investigation. It is suspected that most of the attendees are foreign tourists who may no longer be in the Netherlands.

Witnesses Wanted

It is crucial that the investigation team gets in touch with the coffeeshop visitors. Moreover, individuals who were in the vicinity at the time of the shooting or reside in the area and may have seen or heard something are also urged to come forward.

If you were present in or around the coffeeshop on the evening of Sunday, November 19th, or if you have heard from someone who visited the coffee shop, or if you have any information about the conflict preceding the shooting, please immediately contact the investigation team.

You can do so by calling the Investigation Tip Line at 0800-6070 (from abroad: +31 79 3459800) or the police at 0900-8844 (from abroad: +31 34 357 8844) and referring to case number 2023263542. Prefer to stay anonymous? Contact Meld Misdaad Anoniem (Anonymous Crime Reporting) at 0800-7000 (from abroad: +31 800 7000). You can also provide an anonymous witness statement to the Special Witnesses Team at 088-6617734 (from abroad: +31 34 357 8844). Alternatively, you can fill out the tip form. This form can also be used to upload relevant footage.